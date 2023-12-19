PM Modi urges BJP MPs to uphold decorum in responding to opposition criticism

New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintin decorum while responding to criticism directed at them by the opposition.

“They are thinking of uprooting the government, and we are thinking of building a nation. Respond to criticism in a language that maintains decorum,” PM Modi said while attending the BJP parliamentary party meeting.

The gathering follows the suspension of 92 Opposition Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a consequence of their protests and slogans concerning the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13. Alongside their suspension, the Opposition pressed for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident.

During the BJP meeting, Prime Minister Modi asserted, “The objective of the INDIA bloc is to oust our government, but our aim is to forge a prosperous future for the country.”

He emphasised that certain parties are indirectly endorsing the security breach in Parliament, a stance he considers equally perilous as the breach itself.