29.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 15, 2025
type here...

PM Modi Vows to Protect Farmers Amid India-US Trade Tensions

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

NEW DELHI, AUGUST 15: On the 79th Independence Day, in his address to the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unflinching commitment to the nation’s farmers.

- Advertisement -

He asserted that he is “standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest,” emphasizing his government’s determination to safeguard farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers against any action that might endanger their livelihoods.

Related Posts:

His comments are set against the background of rising trade tensions with America, which recently slapped an extra 25% duty on Indian exports. The US has labeled the decision as a “penalty” for India’s continued import of Russian crude, piling pressure on New Delhi to liberalize its farm markets. India has held out against such pressure, citing the sector’s vital role in supporting millions of livelihoods.

If any policy is in conflict with India’s farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is a wall standing,” the Prime Minister declared in Hindi, asserting clearly that domestic interests will be protected. He also mentioned India needing to become stronger in the face of international economic challenges, and adding, “Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai.”. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will accept our strength.

Issuing warning against the emergence of “economic selfishness” globally, PM Modi asked the country to pursue its own path of development. “We should not waste time on crises but move with courage to advance our own line. If we follow that path, no selfishness will come to entangle us,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when India and the US are discussing a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with the first tranche set to be initialed by fall 2025. Talks have taken place in New Delhi, Washington, and virtually since March this year, dealing with trade issues between the two countries.

While this is happening, the Commerce and Industry Ministry is consulting with the exporters, industries, and the stakeholders on how the new US tariffs will affect them. Special focus is being placed on agriculture, dairy, MSMEs, and other sectors that are the backbone of India’s economy. The US, led by President Donald Trump, is still seeking tariff reciprocity, similar duties with countries where it runs trade deficits, including India.

View all stories
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizo Officer Captain Lalrinawma Sailo Awarded Kirti Chakra for Exceptional Bravery

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert