PM Modi Vows to Protect Farmers Amid India-US Trade Tensions

HT DIGITAL

NEW DELHI, AUGUST 15: On the 79th Independence Day, in his address to the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unflinching commitment to the nation’s farmers.

- Advertisement -

He asserted that he is “standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest,” emphasizing his government’s determination to safeguard farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers against any action that might endanger their livelihoods.

His comments are set against the background of rising trade tensions with America, which recently slapped an extra 25% duty on Indian exports. The US has labeled the decision as a “penalty” for India’s continued import of Russian crude, piling pressure on New Delhi to liberalize its farm markets. India has held out against such pressure, citing the sector’s vital role in supporting millions of livelihoods.

If any policy is in conflict with India’s farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is a wall standing,” the Prime Minister declared in Hindi, asserting clearly that domestic interests will be protected. He also mentioned India needing to become stronger in the face of international economic challenges, and adding, “Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai.”. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will accept our strength.

Issuing warning against the emergence of “economic selfishness” globally, PM Modi asked the country to pursue its own path of development. “We should not waste time on crises but move with courage to advance our own line. If we follow that path, no selfishness will come to entangle us,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when India and the US are discussing a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with the first tranche set to be initialed by fall 2025. Talks have taken place in New Delhi, Washington, and virtually since March this year, dealing with trade issues between the two countries.

While this is happening, the Commerce and Industry Ministry is consulting with the exporters, industries, and the stakeholders on how the new US tariffs will affect them. Special focus is being placed on agriculture, dairy, MSMEs, and other sectors that are the backbone of India’s economy. The US, led by President Donald Trump, is still seeking tariff reciprocity, similar duties with countries where it runs trade deficits, including India.

