20.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

PM Modi wishes nation on Christmas

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the nation on Christmas, expressing hope for peace and prosperity.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace, and prosperity to all,” PM Modi shared on his official social media account.

- Advertisement -

He also urged people to celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion, reflecting on the valuable lessons taught by Jesus Christ.
Across the nation, Christmas Eve was marked by midnight mass prayers in various states.

Churches were illuminated, and in Madhya Pradesh, festive fireworks lit up the winter sky. Midnight mass prayers took place at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi and St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Bengaluru.

As billions globally observed Christmas on December 25, the day was filled with the melodious sounds of carol singing, dazzling displays of Christmas lights, and beautifully adorned Christmas trees, creating a festive atmosphere that attracted people to participate in the joyful celebrations.

12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Legislators and celebrities unite for friendly football match

The Hills Times - 0
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers