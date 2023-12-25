PM Modi wishes nation on Christmas

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the nation on Christmas, expressing hope for peace and prosperity.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace, and prosperity to all,” PM Modi shared on his official social media account.

He also urged people to celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion, reflecting on the valuable lessons taught by Jesus Christ.

Across the nation, Christmas Eve was marked by midnight mass prayers in various states.

Churches were illuminated, and in Madhya Pradesh, festive fireworks lit up the winter sky. Midnight mass prayers took place at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi and St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Bengaluru.

As billions globally observed Christmas on December 25, the day was filled with the melodious sounds of carol singing, dazzling displays of Christmas lights, and beautifully adorned Christmas trees, creating a festive atmosphere that attracted people to participate in the joyful celebrations.