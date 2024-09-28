28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

PM Modi’s monopoly model has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 27: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “monopoly model” has taken away jobs in the country, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday stressed the need for simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and opening up the banking system to small businesses to promote job creation.

Sharing a video of the “Dogri Dham with RG” event hosted by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) in Jammu on Wednesday, Gandhi said on X that the frustration in the eyes of a young start-up owner from Jammu and Kashmir reflects the struggles of most entrepreneurs and small-business owners in India.

- Advertisement -

“‘Modi ji’s monopoly model’ has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs and deprived people of opportunity,” the former Congress chief said.

“The systematic attack on small and medium industries through incompetent policies like a bad GST and demonetisation has turned India from a producing economy to a consuming one. At this rate we can neither compete with China nor ensure prosperity for all Indians,” he said, adding that India deserves better.

“We must simplify GST and open up the banking system to small businesses to promote widespread opportunity and job creation,” Gandhi said.

In the video posted by Gandhi on the microblogging platform, the Congress leader is seen telling the gathering that the single-biggest reason for unemployment is that the basic structure of employment, which is small and medium businesses, is “under severe attack from five to 10 really big monopolies”.

- Advertisement -

“These large monopolies have a control over the political system and they are organising a systematic attack on you,” he said.

“What is the answer? The answer is a redesigned GST, banking support to small and medium industries, technological support to small and medium industries. India has a huge set of skills, capabilities. These are in different clusters.

“If I come to Jammu, I am certain that there will be certain things that you specialise in, certain skills you have. Linking those skills with finance, with technology and building up industries from the ground up is the way forward. We will give employment to people,” he said.

At the event, Gandhi outlined several key policy proposals aimed at boosting the local economy, including improved access to capital for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), export incentives and measures to reduce tax-related burdens on businesses.

- Advertisement -

The event attracted 328 participants, with one-third representing business owners and a half comprising private sector professionals.

At the event, Gandhi participated in a candid question-and-answer session, where the attendees highlighted specific challenges facing businesses in the region. (PTI)

Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth