PM terms Union Budget ‘historic’

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI): Terming the Union budget “historic”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the first budget in ‘Amrit Kaal’ has established a strong base to fulfil the resolve of a developed India and dreams of the aspirational society, including the poor and the middle class.

In his first reaction to the Budget for 2023-24 fiscal, Modi said in order to empower the middle class, the government has taken many significant decisions in the past years that have ensured ease of living.

The prime minister underlined the potential of the middle class in realising the dreams of 2047.

Modi also highlighted the reduction in tax rates as well as the simplification, transparency and speeding up of processes.

“Our government that always stood with the middle class has given huge tax relief to them,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the first budget in ‘Amrit Kaal’ has established a strong base to fulfil the aspirations and resolve of a developed India.

He said this budget gives priority to the deprived and strives to fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society — the poor, villages and the middle class.

The prime minister congratulated Sitharaman and her team for a “historic” budget.

Modi called the traditional artisans such as carpenters, iron smiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors and many others as the creators of the nation.

“For the first time, the country has come up with many schemes as a tribute to the hard work and creation of these people. Arrangements have been made for training, credit and market support to them. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, that is, PM ViKaS will bring a big change in the lives of crores of ‘Vishwakarmas’,” Modi said.

This budget, the prime minister said, will make cooperatives a fulcrum of development of the rural economy.

The government, he said, has come up with the world’s largest food storage scheme in the co-operative sector.

An ambitious scheme to form new primary co-operatives has also been announced in the budget, Modi said.

This will expand the area of milk and fish production along with farming, and farmers, animal husbandry and fishermen will get better prices for their produce, he said.