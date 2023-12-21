17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Police remand of four accused in Parliament security breach incident extended till January 5

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 21: The four suspects in the Parliament security breach case have had their police custody extended for an additional 15 days, until January 5, 2024, according to a Delhi court.

The accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi, will remain in custody following a decision by Special Judge Hardeep Kaur. The extension comes after the Delhi Police expressed the need to uncover all individuals involved in the conspiracy, stating that the investigation was at a crucial stage and the accused needed to be taken to various locations.

The initial breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, when two unidentified individuals broke through security and released yellow smoke in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the incident, was arrested two days later and given a seven-day police custody sentence. In order to uncover more information about the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has created six teams to investigate locations associated with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

