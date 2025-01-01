14 C
Poor, deprived suffering brunt of ‘Manuvaad’ under BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI, Dec 31: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and the states of having a mindset against the deprived sections of society who are suffering because of the brunt of ‘Manuvaad’.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah insults Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament and the same mindset against the deprived is being repeated in the BJP-ruled states.

He claimed that in the last two days — a Dalit youth was murdered in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas and the tribal women were tied to trees and beaten in Balasore, Odisha.

“In Bhiwani, Haryana, a Dalit girl student is forced to commit suicide after being unable to pay her BA exam fees. In Palghar, Maharashtra, a tribal pregnant woman has to travel 100 kilometers in search of ICU and dies.”

“In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, three Dalit families are forced to migrate because of caste-based attacks on them and the police remain silent,” he claimed.

“It is well known that atrocities are being committed against Dalits, tribals, backwards and minority communities under the ‘anti-constitutional rule’ of the Modi government. Those who are poor and deprived are suffering the brunt of Manuvaad,” the Congress chief alleged.

He said a crime is committed every hour against Dalit-tribal women and children, and according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), this figure has doubled since 2014.

“The Congress Party will not allow the constitutional rights of 140 crore Indians to be violated and will continue to oppose the anti-constitutional thinking of the BJP-RSS,” Kharge said.

A 35-year-old Dalit man Mukesh Longre died on Saturday after being called to Satwas Police Station in Madhya Pradesh for questioning in a complaint submitted against him by a woman on December 26. This triggered protests from his kin, who alleged murder.

Separately, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday alleged that Dalit man Somnath Suryavanshi was assaulted in a police lock-up in Parbhani, Maharashtra, leading to his death.

The Odisha Police arrested three persons on charges of assaulting two women over allegations that they were attempting a religious conversion of some tribal families in the Balasore district. (PTI)

