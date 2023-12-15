17 C
Prime accused in Parliament security breach incident sent to 7-day police custody

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 15: The main suspect in the Parliament security breach incident, Lalit Mohan Jha, was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded in police custody for seven days.

Jha, the alleged mastermind of the incident, was presented before a judge at Patiala House Court and assigned Advocate Umakant Kataria as his legal representation. The Delhi Police had initially requested 15-day custody.

During his interrogation, Jha allegedly revealed that the attack had been planned months in advance and had sought help in procuring an entry pass for the Parliament. He is also believed to have monitored the situation from a hotel in Rajasthan.

To further investigate the case, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has established six teams which will visit associated locations in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

This comes in the wake of a major security breach in Parliament on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, where two unidentified individuals managed to bypass security and released yellow smoke in the Lok Sabha chamber.

