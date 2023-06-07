Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised On Operation Bluestar Anniversary

AMRITSAR, June 6 (PTI): Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised on the Golden Temple premises Tuesday by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits on the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

The slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ were also raised by activists of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by MP Simranjit Singh Mann and his associate former MP Dhian Singh Mand at the Akal Takht. Mann was also present on the spot.

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa’s activists were seen holding placards bearing portraits of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhidnrawale and raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

Hundreds of Sikh youths, led by the Dal Khalsa, were carrying Khalistani flags and photographs of damaged Akal Takht.

The entire marbled periphery of Golden Temple near Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in Amritsar to ensure that the event passed off peacefully.

Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, in his message to the Sikh community, said the need of the hour was Sikh preachers and scholars should visit villages to promote Sikhism to apprise the youth with rich Sikh tenets and Sikh history in order the unite them under the banner of Akal Takht.

He spoke about the issue of drug menace which has afflicted many youths.

He alleged that governments would never help the Sikh community to make them strong.

He said Sikhs were never scared and panicked even after the incidents that happened in 1984.

“Rather all such incidents had made the Sikh community stronger and Sikhs would continue their struggle to get justice and would never be scared to stand with the truth,” he said.

The Jathedar alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken the Sikh community socially, economically and politically.

Now the time has come for the community to get united, he said.

He said the Sikh community did not have any positive hope from successive governments as they were attempting to take over Sikh religious institutions and also playing a major role in dividing the community by using all unfair means.

On this occasion, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body, displayed the bullet-ridden holy ‘saroop’ (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The saroop, which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the army action in 1984.

The Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.