Quad vows to work vigorously towards free and stable Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI, Dec 31: India and other Quad member nations on Tuesday reaffirmed the grouping’s steadfast commitment to work towards a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific amid China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping made the pledge in a joint statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of “Quad cooperation”.

India, the US, Australia, and Japan came together 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and that coalition subsequently took the form of the Quad.

In the last few years, the Quad has rolled out a number of initiatives addressing some of the most pressing needs and challenges of the Indo-Pacific region, including in areas of maritime security, infrastructure, and connectivity.

India is scheduled to host the next Quad Summit which is likely to take place in the second half of 2025.

The foreign ministers of the four nations said the Quad will work together in responding to the future needs of the Indo-Pacific.

“As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions,” the joint statement said.

The Quad foreign ministers also talked about the centrality of the 10-nation grouping Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Indo-Pacific.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for EAN’s centrality and unity as well as mainstreaming and implementation of the EAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” the ministers said.

“We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region’s premier organisation,” they said.

The Quad foreign ministers also referred to the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami and how the four countries came together to respond to the challenges.

“The tsunami was one of the worst disasters in history, claiming the lives of nearly a quarter million people and displacing 1.7 million across 14 countries,” they said.

“Together our four countries contributed over 40,000 emergency responders, working with other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the catastrophe.”

In the statement, the ministers further noted that the foundational commitment of the four nations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remained strong.

“We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region,” they said.

“In 2024, our four countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific, and we continue to build on those efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters,” they added.

The ministers also briefly highlighted the Quad’s focus on addressing complex challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

“What began as an emergency response to a catastrophe has grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the people of our region,” the statement noted.

It said the Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address complex challenges — from fighting climate change, cancer and pandemics, to bolstering quality infrastructure, counter-terrorism efforts, critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security.

“Since 2021, the leaders of our four nations have met annually to drive the Quad’s positive contributions across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific,” the ministers said.

In the last Quad summit held in Wilmington in the US, top leaders of the grouping unveiled major steps to expand maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

They also called for a rules-based global order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. (PTI)