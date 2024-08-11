Rahul Gandhi has become synonymous with politics of deception: BJP

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The BJP on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging non-fulfillment of his party’s poll promises in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, and said the Congress leader has become synonymous with politics of deception, lies and deceit.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled just two out of a total of 59 promises that the party made during the state assembly elections.

“People of Karnataka are feeling cheated. Wherever the Congress is in power, people of the state are feeling cheated. People of Himachal Pradesh are feeling cheated. Rahul Gandhi has become synonymous with politics of deception, propaganda, lies and deceit,” he said.

Bhatia also hit out at Gandhi while raising the issue of farmers suicide in Karnataka as he accused the Congress leader of pursuing “politics of pretense” to win votes.

“He has time to meet the farmers delegation in Delhi but there are media reports that as many as 1,200 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka. Why couldn’t Rahul Gandhi spare even a minute to meet them or direct the Karnataka chief minister to take cognizance of these cases,” he said.

“It’s because Gandhi’s priorities are different. That’s why it becomes worrisome when he gives the people of Karnataka a chief minister who is himself promoting corruption. We all know about the MUDA scam in which SC and ST community members’ land has been allotted to the chief minister’s wife,” he added. (PTI)

