Rahul Narwekar set to be elected unopposed as Maharashtra assembly speaker

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, Dec 8: BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is poised to be elected unopposed as the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, with the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) deciding not to put up a contest.

Narwekar, who was the speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years and gave the key verdicts tied to the Shiv Sena and NCP, was reelected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Narwekar filed his nomination before the legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole on Sunday.

MVA leaders met Fadnavis and urged him to follow the protocol of giving the deputy speaker’s post to the opposition. They also sought the post of the leader of the opposition.

The speaker’s election will be formally announced in the House on Monday. This will be followed by a floor test to prove the new government’s strength. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will then address the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.

During his tenure as Maharashtra assembly speaker, Narwekar had ruled that the party led by Eknath Shinde was the legitimate and “real Shiv Sena” after a split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party.

He also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition piled up stunning numbers, winning over 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA collectively got only 46 seats.

The party positions in the 15th assembly are:

Mahayuti – BJP 132 MLAs; Shiv Sena 57; NCP 41; Jan Surabaya Shakti Party 2; Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party 1; Rashtriya Samaj Paksh 1; Independents 2; Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1

Opposition – Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 MLAs; Congress 16; NCP (SP) 10; CPM 1; PWP 1; AIMIM 1; Samajwadi Party 2. (PTI)

