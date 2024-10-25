22 C
Railways to run 7,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja: Minister

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: The Indian Railways will run 7,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja this year to facilitate two lakh extra passengers daily, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing here on Thursday.

According to railway officials, 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers’ footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, the officials said.

The Northern Railway (NR) will operate a substantial number of trains as a lot of passengers travel to the eastern parts of the country during this period. In a recent press statement, the NR said it will operate around 3,050 trips of special trains to help people reach their respective destinations.

“In 2023, Indian Railways operated festival special trains in which Northern Railway had run 1,082 trips of special trains. This year, 3,050 trips shall be operated which is an increase of 181 per cent,” it said.

“Apart from special trains, extra coaches are being augmented in trains to generate more capacity for travel,” it added. (PTI)

