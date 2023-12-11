19 C
Rajya Sabha passes two bills on Jammu and Kashmir

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Rajya Sabha passed two bills on Monday, providing reservation to Kashmiri Pandit migrants and those displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Both the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, had previously been passed by the Lok Sabha on December 6.

During a Rajya Sabha discussion, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the number of seats in Jammu has increased from 37 to 43 due to the new delimitation commission, and in Kashmir, the number has risen from 46 to 47.

