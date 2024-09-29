26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
type here...

Rally in Himachal Pradesh demanding abolition of Waqf Board

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HAMIRPUR (HP), Sept 28: Hundreds of people took out a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Saturday under the banner of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding abolishing the Waqf Board and verifying the identification documents of migrants to the state.

The organisation had given a call for a statewide protest over the issues.

- Advertisement -

Led by Surjeet Singh, the district president of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti and Ashish Sharma, the district chief of Bajrang Dal, the procession passed was attended by several people who waved saffron flags and banners.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the town to maintain law and order while shops owned by members of a minority religious community remained closed.

Leaders of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti submitted a memorandum to the local administration demanding that the Waqf Board be abolished and identification documents of migrants be checked.

Addressing the rally, the leaders of the organisation demanded that a proposal to check the documents of migrants to Himachal Pradesh be passed in the Gram Sabha meetings slated to be held across the state on October 2.

- Advertisement -

They also accused the Congress government in the state of procrastinating over the Sanjauli mosque issue.

Hindu groups and locals have been demanding the demolition of an unauthorised portion of the mosque in Sanjauli. Ten people sustained injuries during protests on September 11, a day after the Muslim community urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it in accordance with a court order.

Leaders of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti warned the government not to take the issue lightly and help Hindus live peacefully in the state “rather than helping outsiders without valid documents”. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Common person should be made aware of rights in telecom sector’

The Hills Times -
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India