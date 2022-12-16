Rampurhat guest house in focus as West Bengal CID probes CBI custodial death

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI): Officers of the West Bengal CID will be visiting the Rampurhat guest house, where the CBI set up an office to probe the Bogtui massacre, in connection with its investigation into the custodial death of Lalan Sheikh, officials said on Thursday.

The guest house is the centrepiece of the CID’s investigation into the death of Sheikh, the prime accused in the killing of 10 people in nearby Bogtui village in March, they said.

CBI officers vacated the three-storied Panthasree guest house on Wednesday, raising concern over the safety of officers and documents seized during the investigation, amid protests outside the gates over the death.

Sheikh’s body was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house on Monday, after his arrest earlier this month. The CBI claimed that he died by suicide, but his family alleged that he was killed in custody.

Officers of the CID said they will be examining the guest house, and collecting evidence to piece together the sequence of events, leading to the death.

The investigators will also be talking to Sheikh’s wife Reshma Bibi and other family members who were present when the CBI had taken him to his house on Monday, a CID officer said.

The guest house has already been photographed, and a forensic team has examined it, he said.

At least 10 people were killed as their houses in the Bogtui village in Rampurhat were allegedly firebombed in the dead of the night on March 21, following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Sheikh was caught on CCTV throwing bombs at the house, according to CBI.

A total of 14 people were arrested by the CBI for their involvement in the massacre, which led to a furore in the state. The central agency was probing the case at the direction of the high court.

The high court on Wednesday allowed the CID to investigate the custodial case but directed it to not take any coercive action against CBI officers named in the FIR.

The CID has booked seven CBI officers, including a DIG and an SP, in connection with the death on a complaint filed by Sheikh’s wife.