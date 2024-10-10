22.8 C
Ratan Tata passes away, leaving a legacy of compassion and innovation

Credit: @TataCompanies
HT Digital

Guwahati, Oct 9: Ratan Tata, the chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment in critical condition in intensive care for the past few days.

As per Media reports, senior officials of Mumbai Police have been informed, and security is expected to be tightened at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced of his admission, though Ratan Tata had reassured the public that he was undergoing routine medical checkups related to his age and health.

