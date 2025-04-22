37.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
type here...

RBI Allows Minors Above 10 to Independently Operate Bank Accounts

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 22: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that banks are now permitted to allow minors aged 10 years and above to independently open and manage both savings and term deposit accounts.

- Advertisement -

According to an RBI circular, banks may also offer internet banking, ATM/debit cards, and cheque book facilities to minor account holders based on their internal risk management policies, product suitability, and customer appropriateness.

Related Posts:

Previously, minors were only allowed to open savings accounts, and there were no clear guidelines on offering internet banking, ATM/debit cards, or cheque book facilities to them. With this new directive, minors have expanded banking privileges, aligning with modern banking practices.

The RBI clarified that minors of any age could still open and operate savings and term deposit accounts through a natural or legal guardian, including the mother acting as a guardian.

For minors aged 10 and above who wish to manage their accounts independently, banks must lay down specific terms and conditions, which should be clearly communicated to the account holder. Once a minor reaches the age of majority, banks are required to obtain fresh operating instructions and updated specimen signatures.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, in cases where accounts are operated by guardians, banks must ensure balance confirmation and take proactive steps to facilitate a smooth transition as minors attain majority. The RBI also emphasized that minor accounts, whether operated independently or by a guardian, must not be overdrawn and should always maintain a credit balance.

View all stories
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric


- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rajya Sabha Panel Visits Sikkim to Review Subordinate Legislation

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric