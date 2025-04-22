25.9 C
Refit completion of MNDF Huravee bolsters India-Maldives defence cooperation

NEW DELHI, April 21: The Indian Navy has successfully completed a major refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, as part of India’s commitment to regional maritime security under the vision of MAHASAGAR —  ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for all in the Region’ and its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The ‘Make in India’ ship handed over to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in May 2023 as a replacement for an older platform, has played a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and medical evacuation operations across the Maldivian archipelago, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ship set sail for Maldives on April 21 upon completing her maiden normal refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

“Over the last four months since her arrival in Mumbai on November 13, 2024, major works concerning the maintenance of all machinery, weapons, and sensors, along with a habitability upgrade, were undertaken. The ship was thereafter put through rigorous harbour and sea trials, operational checks of equipment, safety audits and operational sea training before her departure,” the statement said.

The efforts put in by various Indian Navy agencies and dockyard teams across multiple departments were instrumental in achieving this extensive refit within the stipulated timeframe, it said.

“The successful refit of MNDF Huravee underscores the strong diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirms India’s unwavering commitment to being a reliable partner in the region,” the ministry said. (PTI)

