HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, April 26: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will have a restricted holiday during the Dumahi festival under its jurisdiction from next year. The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang announced this at the 28th So-Karbi Domahi annual festival held at Harendranath Teron Aklam, Ok-kereng Rongkimi on Wednesday. The festival is held for two days from April 25 to 26 and is organised by So-Karbi Jutang Jubat Chingthur Asong.

The CEM on the occasion said, “The central committee of So-Karbi Jutang Jubat Chingthur Asong has prayed in their memorandum to declare a holiday in the KAAC for Dumahi annual festival. From next year the KAAC will declare a restricted holiday.”

He also said a budget provision will be made for the celebration of Dumahi festival. Rs 10 lakh will be provided for the purpose. As prayed for in the memorandum a community hall, open stage, earth filling and boundary wall at Harendra Teron Memorial ground, Okereng, Rongkimi will be taken up.

The CEM urged the plains and hill Karbis to unite.

- Advertisement -