Retired police officer assassinated by terrorists during morning prayers in J&K

BARANULLA, Dec 24: In a shocking incident, a retired senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohammad Shafi, was brutally shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning in the Gantmulla Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

As per the police, the retired police officer was targeted while he was engrossed in prayer at a mosque.

“#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” the Kashmir Zone police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Following the incident, the police cordoned off the area.

Notably, a series of targeted killings has occurred in recent times in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Earlier this month, terrorists targeted and injured a police constable in Srinagar.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Hafiz Chad, was shot near his residence in Hamdaniya Colony Bemina.

In another incident in October, a police inspector named Masroor Ahmad Wani was attacked while playing cricket outside his house in Eidgah. The injured officer initially received treatment at Srinagar’s Paras Hospital but was later transferred to AIIMS in the national capital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Simultaneously, an extensive search operation is currently underway in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector. This initiative follows a tragic encounter on Thursday, during which terrorists claimed the lives of four Army soldiers.

The intensified efforts aim to locate and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the attack. The security forces are actively engaged in addressing the heightened threat in the region and ensuring the safety of residents.