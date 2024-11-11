Row over students having beard resolved amicably in govt college in Karnataka, says top official

HASSAN (KARNATAKA), Nov 10: A row over students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in a government nursing college in Karnataka having long beard has been sorted out amicably, an official of the institute said on Sunday.

The issue came to light when the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the “significant challenges” faced by the students at the college at Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

- Advertisement -

The issue was amicably solved after the students agreed to comply with the directions of the college management, said Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Rajanna.

There are about 40 Kashmiri students in the college who alleged that they were facing “significant challenges”. They communicated their concerns to the Srinagar-based Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

“It has come to our notice that over two dozen Kashmiri students at the college are facing significant challenges due to restrictive policies concerning their personal appearance,” the association said.

The college administration has reportedly been compelling the Kashmiri students to either trim their beards to a ‘01’ trimmer length or be clean-shaven before they could be allowed to participate in college activities or enter the premises, particularly for clinical duties, the association wrote to the CM.

- Advertisement -

Students who have beards are being marked absent during clinical duties, impacting their academic records and attendance, it alleged.

“The right to personal appearance, including the choice to grow a beard, is fundamental aspect of an individual’s freedom and identity,” the association said.

“No student should be subjected to such discrimination or forced to compromise their beliefs and practices to access education. Such actions not only infringe upon the rights of these students but also create an atmosphere of fear and exclusion, which is detrimental to the spirit of education and democracy,” it added.

However, Dr Rajanna rejected the association’s charges.

- Advertisement -

“These students have mistaken the instruction given about the untidy dress and keeping a long beard. During the clinical process they were instructed to keep their dress neat and trim their beards,” he told PTI.

Rajanna said that when he came to know about the issue, he had discussed with the students, who later agreed to come with a neat dress, to be punctual and to keep the beard trimmed.

“The issue is now resolved. Right now there are 40 students. The students are happy in their hostels. The faculties and principal have visited their rooms and counseled the students,” he explained. (PTI)