23.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...

Saffron flag will unfurl all over Maha in 2024: CM Shinde in Ayodhya

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AYODHYA (UP), April 9 (PTI): Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

“Our party’s role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP’s ‘bhagva’ (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state,” Shinde said while addressing a press conference here.

- Advertisement -

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year.

Without naming anyone, the Maharashtra chief minister said there are a few people who are “allergic” to Hindutva because if it (Hindutva) reaches every household in the country, their “shop” will be closed.

Shinde is on his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the Maharashtra chief minister in June last year. He has been accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

Best Places In India To Visit During Rainy Season
Best Places In India To Visit During Rainy Season
Expensive Schools in India and Their Fees
Expensive Schools in India and Their Fees
Highest Paid 2023 Bohag Bihu Artist on Stage
Highest Paid 2023 Bohag Bihu Artist on Stage
Indian Festivals in April
Indian Festivals in April
India’s Most Beautiful Islands
India’s Most Beautiful Islands
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rinku Singh’s Flurry Of Sixes Powers Kolkata Knight Riders To Miraculous...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In India To Visit During Rainy Season Expensive Schools in India and Their Fees Highest Paid 2023 Bohag Bihu Artist on Stage Indian Festivals in April India’s Most Beautiful Islands