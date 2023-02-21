24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
type here...

SC junks plea seeking uniform minimum age for marriage for men and women

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI): The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a plea seeking uniform minimum age for marriage for both men and women, saying there are some matters which are reserved for Parliament and courts cannot enact a law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the top court cannot issue a mandamus (an extraordinary writ) for parliament to legislate.

- Advertisement -

“We must defer to the Parliament. We can’t enact law here. We should not perceive that we’re the exclusive custodian of Constitution. Parliament is also a custodian,” the bench observed while declining to allow the plea.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking equality in the legal age of marriage for men and women.

Men in India are permitted to get married at the age of 21, while the marriageable age for women is 18 years.

“The Petitioner seeks that women’s age of marriage should be increased to 21 to be par with men. Striking down of provision will result in there being no age for marriage for women. Hence petitioner seeks a legislative amendment. This court cannot issue a mandamus for parliament to legislate.

- Advertisement -

“We decline this petition, leaving it open to petitioner to seek appropriate directions,” the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

The petitioner said the plea was filed raising a legal question and forming a task force to look at the issue will not serve the purpose.

The difference in marriage age violated the principles of gender equality, gender justice and dignity of women, the petition claimed.

The plea contended, “The petition challenges a blatant, ongoing form of discrimination against women. That is the discriminatory minimum age limit for marriage for men and women in India.

- Advertisement -

“While men in India are permitted to get married only at the age of 21 years, women are allowed to get married when they are 18. This distinction is based in patriarchal stereotypes, has no scientific backing, perpetrates de jure and de facto inequality against women, and goes completely against global trends.

“…it is a social reality that married women are expected to perform a subordinate role vis-a-vis the husband and this power imbalance is deeply aggravated by the age difference,” it said.

The younger spouse is, therefore, expected to respect and be servile to her elder partner, which aggravates the pre-existing gender based hierarchy in the marital relationship, the petition stated.

Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
BTS’ Jimin -Approved Hair Colours You Can Try
BTS’ Jimin -Approved Hair Colours You Can Try
Famous Lord Shiva Temples In India
Famous Lord Shiva Temples In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Jaadui Pitara’: Education minister launches learning-teaching material for foundational years

The Hills Times - 0
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari BTS’ Jimin -Approved Hair Colours You Can Try Famous Lord Shiva Temples In India