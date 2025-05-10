Senior J&K Official Among Three Killed in Rajouri Amid Pakistani Shelling

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, MAY 10: In a tragic development early Saturday morning, three people—including a senior Jammu and Kashmir government official—were killed in Rajouri district due to intense artillery shelling by Pakistan. The attack came amid India’s continued retaliatory strikes following a series of Pakistani air and drone assaults along the northern and western borders overnight.

Among the victims was Rajouri’s Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Dr. Raj Kumar Thappa, whose home was directly hit by a Pakistani shell. The sudden escalation of cross-border fire took residents by surprise in the early hours, intensifying the already volatile situation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Terrible news from Rajouri. We have lost a committed officer of the J&K Administration Services… Today, the officer’s house was targeted by Pak shelling… I have no words to convey my shock and grief at this ghastly loss of life. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Chief Minister also urged the public to stay indoors and refrain from spreading rumors, stating, “Ignore rumours, don’t spread unverified or unsubstantiated reports & we will get through this together.”

Dr. Thappa, a 1989 medical graduate from Government Medical College, Jammu, was known for his dedication to public service in the region.

Saturday’s escalation marks a significant intensification in hostilities. Indian defense authorities reported a second consecutive night of coordinated Pakistani drone attacks on military bases in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and other border states. In response, Indian forces reportedly inflicted losses on the Pakistani Air Force during failed missile launch attempts targeting Srinagar.

A formal briefing by the Union Government is scheduled for 10 a.m., which is expected to detail Pakistan’s ongoing offensive and India’s countermeasures.