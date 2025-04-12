Severe Weather Batters Eastern and Northern India, Bihar Worst Hit

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 12: A wave of intense weather—marked by lightning strikes, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall—has swept through eastern and northern India, leaving a trail of destruction.

Bihar has emerged as the worst-hit state, followed by Uttar Pradesh, while Jharkhand reported several injuries and widespread crop damage. Authorities across the three states remain on high alert as weather conditions continue to pose serious threats.

In Bihar, the death toll surged to 80, making it the most severely affected region in this weather crisis. Several districts were pounded by lightning and hailstorms, leading to massive damage and loss of life. State Disaster Management Minister Vijay Mandal confirmed the tragic toll, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the families of each deceased victim.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for multiple districts in Bihar, including Darbhanga, Nalanda, and Patna, warning of continued heavy rainfall through Friday and Saturday. Patna alone recorded 42.6 mm of rainfall by Thursday evening, resulting in widespread waterlogging and significant disruption to daily life.

Uttar Pradesh also faced the brunt of the extreme weather, with 22 reported deaths across 15 districts due to rain-related incidents. Fatehpur and Azamgarh each recorded three fatalities, while Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, and Sitapur reported two deaths apiece. Several other districts, including Ghazipur, Gonda, Amethi, and Barabanki, reported one casualty each.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to accelerate relief and compensation efforts, ensuring ₹4 lakh is provided to the next of kin of the deceased. He also emphasized the importance of assessing crop damage, securing wheat stocks, and draining water from flooded areas.

Though less severely affected, Jharkhand has also suffered from the harsh weather. Four individuals, including three elderly people, sustained burn injuries from lightning strikes and are receiving medical care. Districts such as Dhanbad, Hazaribag, and Koderma experienced heavy rainfall and hailstorms, leading to damaged crops and uprooted trees. Rainfall figures included 31.8 mm in Daltonganj and 7.6 mm in Ranchi.