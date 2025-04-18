34.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 18, 2025
type here...

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of World Register

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 18: In a moment of great pride for India, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have been officially inscribed in UNESCO’s prestigious Memory of the World Register, an initiative dedicated to preserving documents of exceptional historical and cultural significance.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated this achievement, tweeting, “A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world.”

Related Posts:

UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register honors key historical documents, manuscripts, and texts that have significantly influenced societies. The Bhagavad Gita, a profound spiritual dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna, has served as a philosophical cornerstone for generations. Natyashastra, authored by ancient sage Bharat Muni, remains the most influential text on performing arts, including drama, dance, and music.

The Bhagavad Gita, comprising 700 verses in 18 chapters, is a pivotal part of the Mahabharata’s Bhīṣmaparva. It presents an in-depth dialogue on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, incorporating Vedic, Buddhist, Jain, and Cārvāka philosophical perspectives. Its global reach is evidenced by its widespread study, translation, and admiration for its philosophical depth.

Natyashastra, codified between the 2nd century BCE and preserved at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, is considered the essence of Nāṭyaveda. It sets forth comprehensive guidelines for drama (nāṭya), performance (abhinaya), music (saṅgīta), aesthetics (rasa), and emotions (bhāva). Its profound assertion — “no meaning can blossom forth without rasa” — continues to shape world literature and performing arts to this day.

View all stories
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Imposes Indefinite Movement Restrictions After Deadly Village Clash

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May