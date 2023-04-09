Shun social media, don’t count study hours: UPPSC exam topper’s mantra

AGRA, April 8 (PTI): Twenty-six-year-old Divya Sikarwar secured first rank in the Uttar Pradesh Union Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam 2022, the result of which was announced on Friday. She cleared the exam on her third attempt.

“I would give credit for my success to my mother who supported me at every stage despite the various problems I faced. My father too motivated me. When I could not clear the exam twice, he encouraged me to keep trying,” Sikarwar told PTI.

“Firm determination is a must to reach your goal whether you are from a rural or urban background,” she said while happily obliging people requesting for selfies.

Taking about her mantra for success, she said, “Keeping away from all social media platforms, focused study and never counting hours while studying is a must.”

An M.Sc from St John’s College in Agra, Sikarwar said she started preparing for the UPPSC exam while in college.

“I studied at home while taking help from online classes for my subject sociology. I never counted the hours while studying. I also took the help of NCERT textbooks,” she said.

In her first attempt in 2020, Sikarwar cracked the preliminary exam, but could not clear the main exam. In her second attempt the following year, she was not shortlisted after the interview.

“I continued to study hard but never thought that I would secure the first rank,” she said with a smile.

“I want youngsters, especially girls from rural backgrounds, to believe that anything can be achieved if you have a firm determination because your background does not matter. You will face obstacles but don’t quit and continue working hard till you reach your goal,” she said.