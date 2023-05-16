29 C
Siddaramaiah Reinstated as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Guwahati 16th May: In a day filled with political intrigue and speculation, Siddaramaiah has been officially announced as the Chief Minister of Karnataka once again. The decision comes following a power struggle and a majority of MLAs supporting Siddaramaiah over DK Shivakumar for the top position.

The battle for power sharing between the two influential Congress leaders began earlier in the day. Siddaramaiah put forth a proposal for a two-year term as Chief Minister, with DK Shivakumar serving for the remaining three years. However, Shivakumar rejected the idea, pointing to instances in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the party high command had the final say in selecting the Chief Minister.

In the recent Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party celebrated a resounding victory, securing 135 out of 224 seats. The JD(S) obtained 19 seats, while the BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 66 seats.

