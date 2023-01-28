17 C
Sisodia writes to Delhi University VC over ad hoc teachers being ‘displaced’

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (PTI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, expressing concern over reports stating that 70 per cent of its ad hoc teachers are being “displaced”.

Sisodia said these teachers should be absorbed as permanent staff as they have been working with DU for decades and have the necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds.

“Ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of DU have been catastrophic, reports say 70% ad-hoc teachers being displaced. We believe that ad hoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment,” the deputy chief minister said in his letter.

“Many of these teachers have been teaching at Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution like Delhi University, how to deal with students coming from different parts of the country, with diverse linguistic backgrounds and academic experiences. The experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, requested the VC to facilitate absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi government colleges and assured that government nominees on college boards will extend full cooperation.

More than 4,500 teachers work as ad hocs in colleges and departments of DU.

