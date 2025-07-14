Student battles for life with 95 pc burns, CM visits hospital

BHUBANESWAR, July 13: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the government is ensuring the “best possible treatment” for the 20-year-old student who set herself on fire on college campus in Balasore after allegedly being denied justice in a sexual harassment complaint.

The student, admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, remains on ventilator support with 95 per cent burn injuries, and her condition is described as “highly critical” by hospital authorities.

Majhi, who was on a tour to Delhi, rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as soon as he reached the airport on Sunday and spoke to doctors and family members of the victim.

The student, admitted on Saturday evening, continues to be on critical care support.

“About 95 per cent of her body has suffered severe burns. Her kidneys and lungs are also affected due to the fire and smoke inhalation,” Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, executive director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, told reporters here on Sunday.

Hospital officials said there were no signs of improvement.

An eight-member expert medical team has been constituted, comprising specialists from anesthesiology, pulmonary medicine, nephrology, burns, and plastic surgery.

The committee is authorised to co-opt any additional experts as needed.

With the incident sparking widespread outrage, leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed “shock” over the incident and termed the incident as “deeply distressing” and sought governor’s intervention.

Describing the incident as “deeply disturbing”, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has asked the Odisha DGP to “ensure a fair and time-bound” investigation. She sought an action taken report within three days.

Odisha’s two main opposition parties – BJD and Congress – took to the streets and staged a demonstration near Majhi and state Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj’s residences here demanding their resignation.

Meanwhile, a three-member high-level committee headed by Higher Education Director Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, an IAS officer, department Joint Secretary Mousumi Nayak and Professor Jhumki Rath of BJP (Autonomous) College, rushed to Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College where the woman student set herself on fire after coming out of the principal’s chamber on Saturday afternoon.

The second-year student of the Integrated BEd programme had set herself on fire demanding action against a teacher who allegedly sexually and mentally harassed her.

The panel has been mandated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the self-immolation, look into the harassment allegation against Head of the Education Department Samira Kumar Sahu, who was allegedly demanding favours from the woman, and examine the response of the college administration, including the principal and internal complaint committee, to the complaint filed by the victim.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended college principal Dillip Ghose and Sahu, who has also been arrested.

After coming out of the hospital, Majhi said: “The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises.”

“We will take strong action as soon as the higher education department committee report is available,” Majhi said, adding that the government will also take measures to prevent such kind of incidents in educational institutes in the state.

He said the state government will take advance measures in educational institutions to avoid repeat of sexual harassment incidents on campus.

Majhi also met the parents and family members of the victim student at the hospital.

Earlier, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj visited the hospital.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik in a social media post said the woman student’s pleas for help went unheeded.

He sought the governor’s intervention into the matter and provide justice to the victim.

“A young student resorting to self-immolation inside one of #Odisha’s premier Universities is both shocking and deeply distressing. I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries,” he added.

Meanwhile, a number of ministers, leaders of different political parties made beeline to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and meet the family members of the woman. (PTI)