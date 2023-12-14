Student injured while crafting bomb in Allahabad University

Prayagraj, Dec 14: In a startling incident at Allahabad University, Prabhat Yadav, an MA student, sustained severe injuries as a bomb he was allegedly crafting detonated in his hostel room at P C Banerjee Hostel on Wednesday evening, said police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that Prabhat Yadav’s right hand was badly injured in the explosion.

“The motive behind the student’s attempt to create a bomb remains unclear”, he added.

Prabhat Yadav is currently in critical condition and has been admitted to SRN Hospital for medical treatment. Another student suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A case is set to be registered against Prabhat Yadav, according to the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to unravel the reasons behind this alarming event.