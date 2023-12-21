14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Suspended MPs to hold protest at Jantar Mantar today

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a “mock Parliament”, sources said.

A meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme.

- Advertisement -

All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

They will also hold a “mock Parliament”. Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings.

More than 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting proceedings. Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by home minister Amit Shah on the issue.

They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13. (PTI)

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Maharashtra: 4,872 infants died during April-October, assembly told

The Hills Times - 0
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look