Suspended MPs to hold protest at Jantar Mantar today

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a “mock Parliament”, sources said.

A meeting will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament complex on Wednesday afternoon to finalise the programme.

All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

They will also hold a “mock Parliament”. Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings.

More than 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since last week for disrupting proceedings. Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by home minister Amit Shah on the issue.

They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13. (PTI)