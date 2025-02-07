Take stringent action against those who trouble, harass industries: Fadnavis directs police

PUNE, Feb 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the police to take strict action, like slapping the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), against those who harass and blackmail industries, without considering their party affiliations.

In view of the state’s engagement with global players and the flow of investment into the state, it was necessary to create a conducive environment for the industry, he said.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate near Pune, Fadnavis also noted that hoardings were being put up illegally by all political parties across the state, and asked the law enforcement agencies to crack down on such hoardings even if they display his own pictures.

He said industries around Pune have been complaining of facing harassment.

“We periodically receive complaints from industries about harassment, blackmail, and extortion. Such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Whether the troublemakers belong to our party, Ajit Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) party, or (Eknath) Shinde saheb’s party…it does not matter,” he said.

“If anyone is troubling the industries, take strict action akin to Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Do not settle for anything less,” the CM, who handles the home portfolio, directed the police chiefs of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune rural.

Pune is the state’s manufacturing and technology capital, Fadnavis said.

“As we engage with the global community, significant investments are flowing into the state. At such a crucial time, it is imperative to ensure a conducive environment, and I am confident you will uphold that,” he added.

The CM, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, inaugurated various development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad. The foundation stone for a state-of-the-art fire station was also laid.

“To prevent a situation like the California wildfires, where inadequate firefighting systems were exposed, we need a well-equipped fire station,” he said.

In his speech, Pawar urged the police to crack down on street crimes, such as hooligans damaging vehicles.

“If necessary, slap MCOCA against such elements and parade them in public,” the deputy CM asked the police.

Praising the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s hoarding policy that uses artificial intelligence (AI), Fadnavis said through the use of AI, illegal hoardings in the city can be monitored.

“Across the state, in large quantities, illegal hoardings are being put up and all the political parties are putting up such hoardings. If you come across an illegal hoarding displaying my photo on it, first take action against that hoarding so that you will not face any hesitation in removing other such hoardings,” he asked the police.

It was earlier difficult to monitor the illegal hoardings, but with the new policy powered by AI, it is now possible to keep a check on it, he said.

The state government is committed to develop a new airport at Purandar in Pune district.

“The new airport will take Pune ahead by four times. Currently, if there is any bottleneck in the progress of Pune, it is the (lack of) airport. Till the time a new airport is developed, Pune will not get a status of an international city,” he said.

The proposal for acquisition of land for the Purandar airport has reached the state government. A meeting was held to discuss it two days back and approval will be given to it, the CM said.

“I assure that everyone will get good compensation for their land. It will not just be an airport but there will be a logistical part which will play a pivotal role in the ecosystem,” he said. (PTI)