Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for delaying job proposal

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
PATNA, Nov 3: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Nitish Kumar government of dragging its feet on one of his proposals that would have generated over one lakh jobs in the health sector.

The RJD leader, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, also sought to claim his share of credit for the recent cabinet nod to a proposed MoU to be signed between the Sports Department and the BCCI for the renovation of the Moinul Haq Stadium in Patna.

“Being the CM, Nitish Kumar may get credit for large-scale recruitments in various departments. But everybody can recall his incredulity when I first promised 10 lakh jobs. He had taunted me with the remark as to whether I would use my father’s money to meet the expenses involved. But, during the 17 months that we shared power, we made him work on it.

“You name any department, be it education, a portfolio held by our party… even the sports policy and dynamic proposals like the one for Moinul Haq stadium were envisaged by us,” said the young leader, who is engaged in a war for claiming credit, with his ex-boss, for the good work that has taken place in the state.

Yadav, who had held the crucial health portfolio as Deputy CM, also said “a proposal for setting up a public health cadre, which would have generated 1.5 lakh jobs, had been put on hold by the CM in the state cabinet. Now that there is no Tejashwi to hog the limelight, I urge him with folded hands to get it through”.

The RJD leader, who spoke to journalists here before hitting the campaign trail for bypolls to four constituencies, expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious.

“The people of Bihar are peace-loving. They will not support the NDA, helmed by the BJP which is known for little except hate-mongering and shows little interest in talking about jobs, education and health,” claimed Yadav. (PTI)

