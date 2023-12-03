19 C
Telangana’s DGP suspended over violation of model code of conduct

HT Digital,

Telangana, Dec 3: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued suspension orders for Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar, on Sunday for violating the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules.

Sources reveal that the DGP, along with state nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate.

Kumar also presented Reddy with a flower bouquet at his Hyderabad residence during vote counting. The DGP’s decision to meet one candidate out of 2,290, and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16, raises suspicion of favoritism.

