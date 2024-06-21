24.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

Terrorists killed in Baramulla were Pakistani and linked to LeT: Army

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SRINAGAR, June 20: The Army on Thursday said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT,” Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, told reporters in Rafiabad.

- Advertisement -

Two terrorists were killed and two security personnel injured in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla in the morning on information about the presence of terrorists there, which then turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

The Brigadier said Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020.

Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation, the army officer said.

- Advertisement -

He said over the past few weeks there has been constant information on the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Raflabad area of Baramulla District.

On Wednesday, specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in the Hadipura village of the Rafiabad area. Consequently, the Indian Army, JKP and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area, Brigadier Mohan said.

Following standard procedures, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses and the area was secured. The target house was thoroughly cordoned off and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized, he said.

The army officer said the elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces.

- Advertisement -

Over the past few months, we have maintained a high operational tempo, resulting in some major achievements. The success is also attributed to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people. Security forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir, he added. (PTI)

10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Election Commission receives applications for EVM verification on 8 LS seats...

The Hills Times -
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024