22 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

Terrorists target non-local labourer in Tral

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said.

Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.

- Advertisement -

They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Related Posts:

This is a third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week.

Six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday, while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18. (PTI)

Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhi HC asks Centre to file report on issue of deepfakes

The Hills Times -
Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights