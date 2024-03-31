24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 31, 2024
type here...

‘The Huntsmen’: Global espionage, secret missions, rescue effort et al.

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 30: International espionage, illegal trading, secret missions and a race against time with innocent lives at stake, Bappaditya Chakravarty’s novel “The Huntsmen” promises an old-fashioned noir with a twist.

A series of seemingly random events around the globe are slowly found to be interconnected to an unnamed top-secret Indian government agency. Two clerics are murdered in London, a professor goes missing while researching in Goa, a terrifying explosion in New Delhi creates a hotchpotch with armed assailants, with a mysterious diary at the heart of this trefoil – who could be causing these flow chain of events, and with what motive?

- Advertisement -

Rudra Sengupta, a special forces officer of the army, is dispatched to Kolkata to investigate the matter. Professor Deshmukh, a geologist and professor at Bombay University is suddenly reported missing while conducting research. He had couriered some documents to his friend and another geologist, Prof. Mitra, to vet some top-secret information that he had stumbled upon.

Prof. Mitra, very anxious about his friend being missing and the curious documents now left with him, passes them on to his PhD scholar, Sushmita, to meet Mrs Mitra and hand it over to her in person.

Sushmita, a geologist is accompanied by her friend Sharmila, on this trip. They are soon getting followed by curious shadowy men, and have to brave a few murder attempts from armed assailants.

Using their contacts they understand that they are embroiled in an insidious conspiracy, all because of the documents they are now entrusted with. Rudra rescues the women and to escort them halfway, but suddenly there is an insane, nail-biting car chase with a risk of the women’s lives. He must act fast before it is too late.

- Advertisement -

Chakravarty deploys all the tropes of the genre of thrillers and adventure tales in the book, published by Olive Turtle, an imprint of Niyogi Books.

The plot involves interesting and realistic details about the communication styles and day-to-day routines of army men, middlemen and agents dealing in extra-legal procedures and government security forces.

The book, spanning 380 pages, was released at the Kolkata Book Fair in January. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Calling spouse ‘bhoot’, ‘pishach’ not cruelty: Patna HC

The Hills Times - 0
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try