This Election Is To Choose PM Who Can Highlight India’s Strength Globally: Narendra Modi

JAUNPUR (UP), May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government which “makes the world aware of India’s strength”.

Modi was addressing an election rally organised at a college ground here in support of BJP candidates Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency and B P Saroj from the Machhlishahr (reserved) seat.

“This election is an opportunity to choose the prime minister of the country. Such a prime minister who runs a strong government which cannot be dominated by the world but which makes the world aware of India’s strength,” he said.

“Therefore, when you vote for our Kripashankar ji from Jaunpur, B P Saroj ji from Machhlishahr, your vote forms a strong government. The votes given to them will go directly into Modi’s account,” the prime minister said.

Amid slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Har Har Modi’, the prime minister said, “Your enthusiasm shows that you have made it difficult for the INDI alliance to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh.”

“We got the Ram temple after a wait of 500 years. The entire country is happy. Every Indian living across the world is happy. But these parivarvadis (dynasts) are hurling abuses. The shehzade (prince) of the SP and his uncle call the Ram temple useless (bekar).”

Modi was apparently referring to a recent statement of Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav who had said the Ram temple has not been built in a useless manner but not as per ‘Vaastu’.

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, “SP’s shehzade also makes fun of Kashi. They are crossing every limit to please their vote bank. I am surprised that it is the 21st century and they are roaming around with the flag of triple talaq.”

Accusing the leaders of the INDIA bloc of advocating reservation on the basis of religion, Modi said, “They advocate reservation on the basis of religion. They want to take away the right of reservation of the SCs, STs and OBCs by changing the Constitution of the country.”

Modi announced, “As long as I am alive, they will not be able to take away the reservation of the OBCs, SCs and the tribal people. As long as I am alive, I will not let them do this politics.”

The prime minister said, “You must have heard that these Congressmen brought an X-ray machine. One needs to be careful with it. I have been exposing their agenda for a week. It seems that their X-ray machine has broken down.”

On development, he said, “You have seen in Kashi how a strong government works. We are seeing it happen in Ayodhya.”

“Earlier when people used to talk about development, sometimes the discussion was about Delhi and sometimes about Mumbai. Now, the country and the world also talk about Kashi-Ayodhya,” Modi added.

“It is my pledge to make a developed India. The growth engine of the developed India will be Purvanchal (eastern India). Modi and Yogi are going to change the picture and fate of Purvanchal in the next five years,” he said.

Voting will be held in Jaunpur and Machhlishahr in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. (PTI)