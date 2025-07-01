26.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
type here...

Animals are ‘jeevan dhan’, term ‘pashu’ inappropriate: Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu highlights animal welfare, biodiversity loss, and the cultural bond between humans and animals

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BAREILLY, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she feels that using the word ‘pashu’ for animals was “inappropriate” and referred to them as ‘jeevan dhan’ or wealth of life.

Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Murmu said life without animals cannot be imagined.

- Advertisement -

ICAR-IVRI in Izatnagar is dedicated to research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.

Related Posts:

“When you work as a (veterinary) doctor, you should always have the welfare of animals in mind. The environment that I come from is close to nature. Humans have a relationship with forests and wild animals,” Murmu said.

“Today, we have technology, but in the past, they (animals) were our ‘saadhan’ (for transportation) and ‘bal’ (strength) for the farmers. Hence, I do not find the word ‘pashu’ appropriate for animals as they are ‘jeevan dhan’. We cannot think of life without them,” she added.

She said in the Indian culture, the presence of God is seen in all creatures. “The belief that our Gods and sages communicated with animals is also based on the same philosophy,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Murmu noted that several species of animals have either become extinct or are on the verge of extinction and emphasised that their conservation is crucial for biodiversity and the health of the Earth. She said the power of thinking and understanding that God has given to humans should be used for the welfare of all living beings.

Citing an example, Murmu said during her childhood days, vultures were a common sight, but that is not the case today.

The chemical drugs used in veterinary medicines could be behind the dwindling numbers of some species of the bird. Banning such drugs is a commendable step towards the conservation of vultures, she said.

“The Covid pandemic warned us that a culture based on consumption can cause unimaginable damage not only to mankind but also to other living beings and the environment,” she asserted.

- Advertisement -

She also appealed to the IVRI and other institutes to play a leading role in increasing biodiversity, prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, and finding indigenous and low-cost treatments and nutrition for animals.

The President lauded the students of the IVRI for choosing a career that involves treating animals and urged them to establish start-ups in various fields of animal science so that they can generate employment and contribute to the country’s economy.

Murmu pointed out that the concept of ‘one health’ — that humans, domestic and wild animals, flora and the wider environment are all interdependent — is gaining importance across the world.

The President said technology, like other fields, has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in veterinary medicine and care. The use of technologies like genome editing, embryo transfer technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics can bring revolutionary changes in this field, she said.

Murmu arrived in Bareilly earlier in the day and was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, “Hearty welcome and felicitation to Hon’ble President Draupadi Murmu ji in ‘Nath Nagri’ Bareilly.”

The President’s Secretariat said on X, “Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bareilly.” (PTI)

Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal BJP president launches book on emergency

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife