23.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...

This has inspired every Indian: PM on Prez Murmu taking sortie

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 9 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday after she undertook a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft, saying she has displayed exceptional leadership time and again.

Murmu took a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet at Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Tagging a tweet by Murmu on undertaking the sortie, Modi said, “This has inspired every Indian! Rashtrapati Ji has time and again shown exceptional leadership.”

Also tagging a tweet on the conclusion of the “Yoga Mahotsav”, Modi said with less than 75 days to go for the International Yoga Day, 2023, he would urge people to mark it with great enthusiasm and also practise yoga on a regular basis.

Responding to a tweet on his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the prime minister said, “As I said in my speech yesterday — I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai.”

In another tweet, he said the projects launched on Saturday will have a very positive impact on Tamil Nadu’s growth.

- Advertisement -

Tagging a tweet by former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for the inauguration of a new integrated terminal building (phase-1) at the Chennai International Airport, Modi said the new terminal building will significantly contribute to the growth story of Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a Twitter user who lauded the Make in India logo, Modi said people across the country’s length and breadth, including him, share that sentiment.

“The Make in India lion is all about the strength and skills of the people of India,” he added.

Best Places In India To Visit During Rainy Season
Best Places In India To Visit During Rainy Season
Expensive Schools in India and Their Fees
Expensive Schools in India and Their Fees
Highest Paid 2023 Bohag Bihu Artist on Stage
Highest Paid 2023 Bohag Bihu Artist on Stage
Indian Festivals in April
Indian Festivals in April
India’s Most Beautiful Islands
India’s Most Beautiful Islands
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rinku Singh’s Flurry Of Sixes Powers Kolkata Knight Riders To Miraculous...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In India To Visit During Rainy Season Expensive Schools in India and Their Fees Highest Paid 2023 Bohag Bihu Artist on Stage Indian Festivals in April India’s Most Beautiful Islands