Friday, June 21, 2024
Those involved in recent terror attacks will be punished: PM Modi 

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SRINAGAR, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun and the Union territory will get back its statehood too.

Addressing an event after laying foundation stone and inaugurating 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar, Modi also said the central government has taken the recent terror attacks in the Union territory very seriously and the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be given a befitting reply.

He also praised the youths of Jammu and Kashmir for the high turnout in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls and said they have ensured victory of democracy.

Modi said the wall of the Article 370, which was scrapped in August 2019, collapsed and fruits of Indian Constitution ensured in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The prime minister said today the forces inimical to peace and development are making last ditch efforts to stop the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Centre has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The home minister held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Modi assured the people that permanent peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

