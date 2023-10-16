Those supporting Hamas working to spread disorder in India: BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha

BALLIA (UP), Oct 15: Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, BJP MP from Salempur Ravindra Kushwaha has said that those supporting the militant group are working to spread disorder in India, and the Centre as well as the Uttar Pradesh government will deal with them with full force.

“The policy of India and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that we will oppose terrorism in any form and at any place in the world. The way Hamas committed acts of terror in Israel, killing women and children brutally, it is a matter of shame for the entire humanity,” he said.

Keeping all these things in mind, there should not be any kind of sympathy for terrorists. The Modi government has supported Israel. Hamas started it and Israel, in self-defence, is now attacking with full might, the Lok Sabha MP told reporters on Saturday evening when the Pune-Gorakhpur Express halted at the Belthara Road railway station.

Kushwaha said, “Those in support of Hamas are working to spread disorder in the country based on a wrong issue. The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government will deal with them with full force.”

“The habit of some people here is that if anything is said about the Quran in Greece, then there will be riots in India. It is the habit of some people not to remain peaceful even in India. But, the governments of Modi ji and Yogi ji are working to keep such persons peaceful,” he said.

The two-time BJP MP from Salempur also opposed the caste survey.

“For what (reasons) should the caste census take place? Should it be to make Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members or Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members chief ministers?,” the OBC leader posed.

“Or should the caste census be done, so that any individual hailing from a backward class becomes a chief minister, gets representation in government, and reservation in jobs? Or should it be done so that the development of only one caste takes place, while other castes lag behind,” he asked.

On the issue of inflation, Kushwaha claimed that there is no inflation in the country.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and late Mulayam Singh Yadav toyed with the future of the youth in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by allowing them to use unfair means in examinations, he alleged and claimed that those who could not clear any examination shout that they are unemployed.

“There is no problem of unemployment for the youths of the country. The government is running so many schemes, and if any youth wants to work then the government and the banks are standing with them so that they can borrow the money and start a business. If anyone does not want (to work), then he is unemployed. The government cannot give employment to everyone,” the MP said. (PTI)