Three of four UNFCCC negotiating groups to emit 9 pc more than their 2030 climate target: Report

NEW DELHI, June 8: Three of the four negotiating groups within UNFCCC are projected to collectively emit 9 per cent more than their 2030 climate target, according to a new report.

The three negotiating groups are: the Umbrella (Australia, Canada, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Norway, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom), the European Union (EU) and the Environmental Integrity Group (Georgia, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Monaco, South Korea and Switzerland).

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Countries within the fourth group, called BASIC (Brazil, China, India and South Africa), are more closely aligned with their 2030 commitments, despite lower historical responsibility and greater developmental constraints, the report said.

The analysis, ‘Holding up the Mirror: Tracking Climate Action across United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Negotiating Groups in the Era of Geopolitical Uncertainty’, was released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a Delhi-based think tank.

The authors of the report used countries’ own climate transparency reports submitted to the UNFCCC to assess whether major negotiating groups are on track.

These groups’ role is considered key in shaping the direction and effectiveness of global climate governance.

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Among the Umbrella Group, EU, and the Environmental Integrity Group (EIG) countries assessed, only Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Ukraine are projected to meet both their 2030 and 2035 climate targets, according to the analysis.

Norway could meet its 2030 target, while New Zealand could meet its 2035 target. However, several others are projected to fall short, the report said.

It also noted that India — within the BASIC group — has met its 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity target ahead of schedule.

The country is also progressing on its emissions intensity and carbon sink goals, and has achieved about 37 per cent reduction in GDP emissions intensity and created around 2.4 billion tCO2e of additional carbon sink.

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In a statement, Ravi S Prasad, distinguished fellow at the CEEW, said, “South Asia and the wider Global South are showing that development and climate action can move together, but this requires fairness in how ambition is judged and support is delivered.” “Wealthy economies must move faster, both to meet their own targets and to keep enough carbon space for countries still addressing basic development needs,” he added. (PTI)