TMC comes out strongly in support of party MP Mohua Moitra, says any who question BJP-led NDA is harassed

KOLKATA, Nov 9: The ruling TMC today came out in strong support of its party MP Mahua Moitra,

embroiled in a ‘cash-for-query’ controversy, with Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

claiming that whoever questioned the government was “harassed” by the BJP-led NDA dispensation at

the Centre.

Banerjee who was speaking to reporters after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in

connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged school jobs scam in the state, also questioned how a

parliamentary committee could consider acting against her even before accusations against Moitra

were proven.

“Whoever is questioning the government on the Adani issue is being harassed. How can the Lok Sabha

Ethics Committee take any action against Mahua Moitra even before the allegations are proved against

her?” Banerjee asked.

The TMC party has while supporting Moitra, till now has had a hands-off approach and at one stage

even said it would await the Ethics committee’s report on the issue.

Banerjee’s unequivocal support today seems to indicate the regional party will put all its weight behind

her in the battle ahead for the MP who is combatting allegations of cash-for-questions.

The TMC leader lauded Moitra for being capable enough to fight the battle.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the “cash-for-query” allegations against TMC MP Mahua

Moitra is learnt to have recommended her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the

grounds of “unethical conduct” having an impact on national security.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, questioned how action can be initiated against an MP

without proving an iota of allegations against her.

“The committee is yet to take any action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, but is very prompt in taking

action against opposition MPs, who are fighting against the government and its policies,” Banerjee said.

“If they don’t have any proof then how can the Ethics Committee recommend expulsion ?” Banerjee

questioned.

The committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft

report in what is likely to be contested by opposition members of the panel.

CPI(M) however claimed that the TMC has been shy of speaking out on the controversy involving Moitra,

since she has spoken against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked why it took the TMC national general secretary several days to comment on the Moitra issue

since it surfaced, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the ruling party in

West Bengal is shying away from speaking on the matter.

“Mahua Moitra has spoken out against Adani and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, so the TMC is not

willing to comment,” he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of

asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan

Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Stating that a detailed investigation is required into the “cash for query” allegations against the TMC

MP, Chakraborty said it is required to bring to the fore whether she had any arrangement with

Hiranandani.

“But before that process has been completed, talks of her expulsion have surfaced, this is unethical,”

Chakraborty said. (PTI)