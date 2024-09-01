26.6 C
Top Army officer reviews security situation in J-K's Chenab valley

JAMMU, Aug 31: A top Army officer on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab valley, which is going to polls along with south Kashmir districts in the first phase on September 18, officials said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva also assessed the annual three-day Kailash Kund Yatra which commenced from Dudu-Basantgarh in the Udhampur district on Friday amid heightened vigil and aerial surveillance, the officials said.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said Lt General Sachdeva along with GOC, counter-insurgency force Delta, conducted a security review of the operational preparedness in the Suigarh and Patnazi sectors of Doda-Kishtwar.

“During the visit, he (Lt Gen Sachdeva) complimented the troops for their steadfastness and the professional conduct demonstrated during operations. GOC also assessed the Kailash Kund yatra. Security forces are maintaining a heightened vigil and aerial platforms are being utilised to provide over-watch,” the Army said.

Eight Assembly segments spread across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts in the Chenab valley region along with 16 seats in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam are going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

The three-day Kailash Kund Yatra commenced from Dudu-Basantgarh in the Udhampur district on Friday and after a night halt at Seoj Dhar, the pilgrims proceeded towards Kailash Kund in the Doda district on Saturday morning.

Security forces have been deployed all along the high-altitude route to ensure the safety of the pilgrims in view of the recent terror attacks in the area that left a village defence guard and a CRPF inspector dead. (PTI)

