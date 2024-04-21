Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives as Car and Truck Clash in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar District

GUWAHATI, April 21: In a devastating incident early Sunday morning, tragedy struck the roads of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district as a car collided head-on with a truck, resulting in the loss of nine lives.

The victims, all men, were returning from a wedding when the accident occurred.

- Advertisement -

According to the authorities, the collision occurred around 2:45 am near Eklera village, as the group was returning from Dungri village in Bhopal.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomer, informed PTI about the grim incident, detailing the harrowing aftermath of the collision.

Of the nine individuals involved in the accident, two tragically lost their lives on the spot, while seven others succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

The severity of the collision left one person critically injured, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Jhalawar government hospital.

- Advertisement -

The victims, aged between 18 and 30 years, were met with an untimely demise, casting a shadow of sorrow over their families and the local community.