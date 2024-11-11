21 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 11, 2024
type here...

Tusker toll at Bandhavgarh reaches 11

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

UMARIA (MP), Nov 10: An elephant calf that got separated from the herd and was rescued died at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Sunday morning, an official said.

With this, 11 tuskers have died in BTR since last month.

- Advertisement -

The calf was found ill and abandoned by its herd in the buffer zone of the BTR on Friday, the official said.

Related Posts:

The reserve has witnessed the deaths of 10 elephants in the last three days of October.

BTR deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma on Sunday said the elephant calf was found unconscious three days ago in the Panpatha buffer range.

The forest authorities rescued the calf, aged around three months, and it was being treated at Rama Elephant Camp, where it died around 6 am on Sunday, he said.

- Advertisement -

He said a post-mortem would be conducted as per the rules.

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the reserve, while four others died on October 30 and two on October 31. (PTI)

10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Exploration, monetisation of natural gas will benefit Northeast: IGX

The Hills Times -
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World