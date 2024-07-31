26.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derail in Jharkhand

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JAMSHEDPUR/RANCHI/CHAIBASA/KOLKATA, July 30: Two persons were killed and 20 others injured after at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

- Advertisement -

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred simultaneously.

The railways announced an inquiry into the train accident, another SER official said.

“Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo,” West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

He added that the “Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train”.

- Advertisement -

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

“At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER’s Chakradharpur Division at 3.45 AM,” the SER spokesperson said.

Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he added.

“The accident will be probed by a team, headed by Commissioner, Safety, Railways “, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, Senior DCM, Chakradharpur, SER told PTI.

- Advertisement -

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed officials to expedite relief operations and help the injured people.

“The injured passengers were provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They were taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment,” a senior SER official said.

“The railways announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of each deceased, Rs 5 lakh for those with major injuries, Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries, the Senior DCM, Chakradharpur, told PTI.

According to the railway CPRO, rescue and relief operations have been completed.

“Eighty per cent of passengers have already been sent to Chakradharpur railway station. The remaining 20 per cent are being sent through a special train,” the CPRO added.

The passengers were sent to their destination by a special train from Chakradharpur at 12.15 pm, an official said.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner A Mittal said all necessary actions are being taken to expedite relief and rescue operations.

JMM legislator and Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren urged the JMM and INDIA Bloc workers to extend help to the district administration in carrying out relief and rescue operations besides providing water and food to the victims.

The SER cancelled a few express and passenger trains owing to the accident. These are the 22861  Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express, 08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express, 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express, 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express and 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express.

Some other trains will be short-terminated or diverted, the official said.

These trains are the 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, which will be short-terminated at Rourkela, the 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express at Chakradharpur, the 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express at Adra and the 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express at Bilaspur.

The South Eastern Railway has opened helpline numbers for passengers. The numbers are 022-22694040 for Mumbai, 08799982712 for Bhusawal, 7757912790 for Nagpur, 0657-2290324 for Tata, 06587-238072 for Chakradharpur, 0661-2501072 and 0661-2500244 for Rourkela and 06645-272530 for Jharsuguda.

Helpline numbers for Howrah are 9433357920 and 033-26382217, Shalimar (7595074427 and 6295531471) and Kharagpur (03222-293764), the SER said. (PTI)

Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two varsities tie up for research, capacity building

The Hills Times -
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers